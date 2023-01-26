Sunny, but Chilly, Thursday on tap

CENTRAL TEXAS — As you're waking up this morning, you'll need to give yourself time to scrape off some frost that will be on the windshield. Despite that, it will end up being a fairly nice day. It will be chilly at times as we slowly warm up to the mid 50s by afternoon. Winds will be on the light side out of the northwest under sunny skies.

Overnight, as winds relax, expect temperatures to fall to near freezing again. Once again, some frost could be on the windshield. Friday is a day of transition as south winds push highs back into the 60s. You'll also notice clouds increasing through the day as Gulf moisture moves northward.

Our next chance of rain arrives Saturday with some light rain showers possible. The best chances will be found east of I-35. Any amounts will be light.

Next week looks unsettled behind a cold front Sunday. Models are struggling to grasp the state of the atmosphere which is leading to big swings in the forecast. Right now, it does look like we will end up in a cooler pattern with highs in the 40s and at least small chances of rain. This may change though, so stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather