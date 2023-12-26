Sunny and Seasonably Cool through the Week!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will hover in the 50s with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s through the work week. We're watching for a more active pattern heading into the new year!

Frost to start the morning, but no icy roads!

Plenty of sunshine today with a seasonable chill.

Status quo weather through the week.

Rain chances return...next year!

We may have not seen any snow on Christmas but winter-lovers will see some frost on the ground her as we kick off the 26th. Today will be a sunny, but seasonably chilly day with highs in the mid 50s. A slow weather pattern will keep similar conditions around through the work week, with a reinforcing cold front arriving overnight into tomorrow. Basically - if you like today's weather, you'll love this week!

We'll see some more clouds work in for the New Year's Weekend. Highs may creep up into the 60s with morning lows approaching the upper 30s. Another system comes in for New Year's day, but most of the moisture will be found to the east. That will bring in a chilly start to the new year with highs dipping down into the 40s.

We'll have to watch the weather pattern closely for the middle of next week. Cold air will already be in place as a system sneaks in from Mexico. These are the type of systems that cause winter weather headaches in January and February. Right now this system looks to just bring a cold rain, but we will monitor the forecast models closely and see if they dive any colder. If they do, we could have to watch for some more interesting weather to kick off 2024. Stay tuned!

