Sunny and Nice to Start the Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — We may be entering the final week of November, but we will be dealing with warmer than normal temperatures for most of the week. It starts today with plenty of sunshine. Despite the chilly start, we will see temperatures climb into the low 70s this afternoon, a good 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Some high clouds will try to work in overnight, and that combined with increasing moisture will likely yield low temperatures only in the mid 40s. We will continue a warming trend through the end of the week pushing our afternoon temperatures into the upper 70s. Our next cold front looks to arrive this weekend bringing with it a small chance of showers. Right now, it doesn't look like this will bring a big cool-down. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s for highs behind it, about where we should be for this time of year.

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist