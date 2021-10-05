Sunny and Nice for Tuesday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — If you didn't get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather that was in place, you'll have another chance to today! You may need the jacket early on this morning, but by the afternoon you'll likely be shedding it as highs will once again climb into the upper 80s. More importantly though, dry air will be around keeping things pleasant!

Another cool morning is likely to kick off your Wednesday as temperatures will start off in the mid 50s. Once again the afternoon will be nice with highs in the 80s. We'll continue the nice days through the end of the week. By the weekend, humidity will increase making things a little toastier with highs in the low 90s.

There are signs a cold front could come in early next week, but models are waffling on that as of this morning. So for now, only expect a slight cool down into the upper 80s and some small rain chances. Stay tuned!

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist