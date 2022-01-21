Sunny and Chilly for Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to a bitter cold morning with lows in the low 20s and even some teens in our western counties. Compared to yesterday though, today will be warmer as highs climb into the 40s thanks to abundant sunshine. You will need to dress in layers today, as you may have to shed some by afternoon. It'll still be chilly, but feel like temperatures will be in the low 40s...compared to yesterday's teens and 20s. Winds will also be lighter, which will make things much more bearable.

Overnight as winds relax, we will see another hard freeze with lows bottoming out in the 20s and teens. Be sure to protect the pets, pipes, plants and people tonight before you go to bed. A warming trend will take over this weekend, with morning freezes still around, afternoon highs will be in the 60s by Sunday.

Our next chance of rain arrives Monday with the potential for widespread showers. An early look at the models throws out rainfall accumulations of close to a half inch. Which would be greatly needed with our drought. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather