Sunnier tomorrow after a few storms tonight

25 WEATHER — As of 5 PM, no storms have formed in our region just yet, but a cold front slowly encountering a warm and humid airmass should be enough to get a handful of showers and storms going to the east of I-35 this evening. It is not the most pristine environment for storms, and some may struggle to develop. Having said that, any storm that does mature will be able to produce some hail and perhaps some strong winds. This activity will decay later tonight.

That will bring us to Monday, which should be a hair cooler with plenty of sunshine. Tuesday's temperatures will soar to the upper-80s and maybe even low-90s in a couple slots. However, Wednesday will be a cloudier day and some rain will miss us just to the north. We'll get our chance at more scattered thunderstorms and rainfall on Thursday and Friday. During that time, we may be able to receive a couple inches of rain.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather