Sunday will bring much lighter winds

25 WEATHER — What an interesting night we had. The development of showers and storms proved to be more potent than expected, bringing hail to Bryan/College Station and some light rain/thunder to parts of Central Texas. As this happened, there was a lot of dust lingering in the air at the surface. Raindrops on objects collected a lot of dust and then left the dust behind when the water evaporated, leaving dust all over our cars. Some dust has also been noted in the sky this afternoon.

Winds will become much less windy after sundown, and tomorrow will feature winds of just 5 mph or so. As that happens, we should reach highs in the mid-70s with plenty of sun. Monday will be warmer and windy again, which may bring back some elevated danger. In fact, several windy days appear to be on the horizon this week. We may see the return of some Red Flag Warnings.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather