Sunday will be warmer and still sunny

CENTRAL TEXAS — Plenty of sunshine will be back for Sunday, and tomorrow will be a little warmer too. I expect highs to reach the mid-60s. The winds will become stronger out of the south, and the humidity will also be fairly low. With the current dry ground, that will mean the fire danger will be higher tomorrow, especially west of I-35. Critical fire danger could exist around Goldthwaite and San Saba.

Monday will be even warmer with highs near 80°. Some cloud cover will return, and there may be a few showers during the day. The most active part of the day will be in the evening as a cold front drops through. A line of storms should develop and move southeast, which would mostly impact areas northeast and east of Killeen. It's possible that some of those storms could be strong, or briefly severe. Large hail would be the main threat, but some potent gusts could occur as well.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist