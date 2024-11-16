Sunday showers lead to Monday morning thunderstorms

25 WEATHER — Clouds will begin streaming in from the south tomorrow morning and should continue to do so throughout the day. As a result, we won't be seeing as much sunshine, and some of those clouds ought to produce some showers here and there, especially along Interstate 45. Highs will be in the mid to upper-70s tomorrow. All the while, a storm system will be strengthening to our west and northwest. This will be responsible for some storms on Monday morning.

A thin line of storms should reach San Saba and Goldthwaite from the west around 5 to 6 AM Monday and then work east from there. Any potential for severe weather looks isolated at best, but probably stands the best chance along and west of Highway 281. This will likely take the form of some severe gusts. I can't say a brief tornado would be impossible, but the odds are stacked against that given the poor instability. While the storms may still be strong east of I-35 by late morning, any severe threat should be over with by that time.

We'll get some sun to break out for Monday afternoon and then we'll be treated to highs in the 60s on Wednesday with some sunshine.

Caleb Chevalier

