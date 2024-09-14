Sunday afternoon may bring showers

25 WEATHER — Clouds have begun to overspread the region this evening and those will continue to blanket us tonight. However, the clouds will be clearing out by sunrise which should lead to a very sunny Sunday morning. By the afternoon, we may get some showers and storms to develop across Central Texas, mainly south of Highway 84. Strong storms are not expected but you may hear thunder. Many places will not see any rain at all tomorrow. It will be hot once again with highs in the upper-90s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected every day from Monday through Friday with highs in the mid-90s. We'll stay dry during that time, but there could be an opportunity for some rain next weekend. How much rain, if any, is up for debate among the models but at the very least it looks like we'll have cloudier weather during that time. With some luck, we may get temperatures into the 80s for the following week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather