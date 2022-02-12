Sun Making a Return

CENTRAL TEXAS — After some showers and a few flurries in parts of Central Texas today, we're seeing the sun come back out this evening. Skies will remain clear overnight, and that will give way to a very sunny day tomorrow. The cold temperatures of today will be gone as well. Highs tomorrow should be in the mid-60s. Temperatures around the start of Super Bowl parties will probably be in the low-60s.

Valentine's Day will be just as sunny and getting warmer. Highs that day will be in the upper-60s. As the warming trend continues, 70s will be back for Tuesday and Wednesday. We're watching the potential for thunderstorms Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. It may be one of those setups that produces a few strong storms as well, but a lot can change between now and then. Going into the end of next week, highs will slide into the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist