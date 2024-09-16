Sun in the morning, clouds in the afternoon

25 WEATHER — The weather that you saw play out today will essentially be our weather for the rest of the week. The mornings will start out with plentiful sunshine, and the afternoons will mark the development of some puffy clouds. Though some areas did get a good deal of rain yesterday, all of that is now gone. We will remain on the dry side through the weekend. Highs this week will be in the mid-90s.

The signs that pointed to a chance of rain for the coming weekend are looking weaker. We may not see very many showers at all come Sunday. If the frontal passage during that time is weak, we probably won't see much of a change in our temperatures either. Newer data does not like the idea of upper-80s for the beginning of next week. We have kept everything in the 90s for now.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather