Sun blocked out for another day

25 WEATHER — A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until noon. We're seeing many areas with dense fog this morning and that should remain the case for the next few hours. Even as the fog lifts, we'll be stuck under low clouds for much of the day. Without the sun, temperatures will remain in the 50s through the day. The clouds will be stubborn tomorrow as well, and as such, another day in the 50s is expected.

Our last chance of rain for a little while will be coming through this afternoon as a few light showers should pop up. These shouldn't really worsen any of the flooding issues that we have down to the southeast. We'll finally get some sunshine back on Sunday, and then we get to enjoy highs in the 60s from Monday through the rest of the week. We'll have a chance to dry out as the next round of rain may hold off until next Friday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather