Summer Weather Is Here To Stay

Highs Upper 90s To Around 100°
Posted at 2:44 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 15:44:11-04

25 WEATHER — It's hot folks, and it will stay that way for the foreseeable future. We will climb into the upper 90s to around 100° everyday this week. Humidity values will make it feel even a few degrees warmer, so make sure you are staying hydrated and cool!

It will still be hot this weekend, but a weak boundary will slip south into Texas Saturday. This may bring a slight chance of isolated storms to the region both Saturday and Sunday. Right now rain chances look low at 20%. It will still be hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Next week...more of the same. Highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100° with little to no chance of rain.

