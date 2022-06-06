Summer Weather Is Here To Stay

25 WEATHER — It's hot folks, and it will stay that way for the foreseeable future. We will climb into the upper 90s to around 100° everyday this week. Humidity values will make it feel even a few degrees warmer, so make sure you are staying hydrated and cool!

It will still be hot this weekend, but a weak boundary will slip south into Texas Saturday. This may bring a slight chance of isolated storms to the region both Saturday and Sunday. Right now rain chances look low at 20%. It will still be hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Next week...more of the same. Highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100° with little to no chance of rain.