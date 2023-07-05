Summer warmth continues Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Yesterday brought some warm temperatures that got into the upper 90s. Expect more of the same out there today with a few showers possible in the late afternoon. Not everyone will see them, but if you end up under one, some brief heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible. Any activity will fall apart as we head into the evening.

Expect more of the same tomorrow, but high pressure will build in over the Lone Star State for this weekend and into next week. That will push the mercury higher as we climb into the triple digits once again. Enjoy this little break while we have it!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather