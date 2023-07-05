Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Summer warmth continues Wednesday

Highs will climb into the upper 90s with an isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will feel like they're around 100-104 during the peak heat of the afternoon.
Posted at 7:45 AM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 08:48:08-04

CENTRAL TEXAS — Yesterday brought some warm temperatures that got into the upper 90s. Expect more of the same out there today with a few showers possible in the late afternoon. Not everyone will see them, but if you end up under one, some brief heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible. Any activity will fall apart as we head into the evening.

Expect more of the same tomorrow, but high pressure will build in over the Lone Star State for this weekend and into next week. That will push the mercury higher as we climb into the triple digits once again. Enjoy this little break while we have it!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
25 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019