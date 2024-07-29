Summer-time heat returns this week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 90s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. An isolated shower is possible in the Brazos Valley, but most miss out.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Summer Heat returns this week with highs climbing into the upper 90s.

Rain chances remain low, except for an isolated shower in the Brazos Valley today.

Seasonal normals are likely through the rest of the work week.

We saw a few downpours yesterday across Central Texas, but that will likely be the last rain chances for a while as high pressure builds over into this work week. That will squash rain chances and lead to much warmer temperatures with highs reaching the upper 90s to near triple digits. Afternoon feel-like temperatures may reach closer to 105, so make outdoor plans accordingly.

There are signs high pressure may weaken enough to bring small rain chances this coming weekend, but nothing looks incredibly promising.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

