Summer starts at 9:42pm Friday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Summer officially arrives at 9:42 Friday evening! We have had a nice summer preview over the past week, and that pattern is expected to continue through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 90s with lows in the mid 70s. It will feel like 100-105° each afternoon when you factor in the humidity. Stay hydrated and cool!

We will continue with summer's heat and humidity next week, but we should see more of a tropical air mass move in from the Gulf next week. This will bring isolated to widely scattered showers and storms to the region most afternoons and evenings. Rain chances are just 20-30% as of now, so not everyone will see rain. Highs may come down into the low 90s with more clouds around, but it will still feel very muggy across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.