Summer Starting With More 100s

25 WEATHER — Folks, it's just hot to start off summer! Highs will be in the triple digits Wednesday through Sunday. The hottest days will likely be Friday and Saturday with highs 102-106° across the area. If you plan to spend time outside, make sure you are staying hydrated and take cooling breaks when you need them.

There could be some small changes coming as we head into next week. A cold front will likely arrive sometime during the day Sunday. Right now we are still forecasting 100°, but that could change depending on the speed of the front. A few showers and storms may form with the front as well Sunday into Monday. Behind the front, highs might just stay in the 90s next week! That's hot, but normal for this time of year. Stay tuned!