Summer-like Into The Weekend

25 WEATHER — Summer isn't done with us yet. We aren't going to hit 100° Friday and Saturday, but we will still be well above normal in the low to mid 90s. Other than a few clouds, we should have plenty of sunshine! It's still pool weather around here.

A cold front will be on approach Sunday into Monday of next week. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday, and we should see some rain chances by the afternoon hours. With a few more clouds around, we should see highs stay in the 80s Sunday. Sunday night into Monday, our cold front will slide through Central Texas. This will keep rain chances going through Monday morning, but it appears it will start to move south Monday afternoon. It will be cooler behind the front with highs in the 70s Monday through Wednesday of next week.