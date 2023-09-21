Summer-like heat Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — More summer time heat is on the way for today as highs climb into the mid to upper 90s. With the humidity, it may feel like it's in the 100s this afternoon.

Expect more of the same going through the rest of the week. We'll watch for isolated storms to fire up across West Texas tomorrow, and some of these could try to work towards the 281 corridor, but most of the games will be fine. Expect a repeat on Saturday.

A cold front works in Sunday into Monday bringing storm chances and a cool-down for early next week. Highs should fall back into the upper 80s and lower 90s!

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather