Summer-like heat in late September

25 WEATHER — Well, not much has changed since yesterday's posting. It will be hot for the rest of the week and on into the weekend with highs in the mid 90s. Our mornings should be pretty nice with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Next week, not much changes. Highs will continue to be above normal in the low to mid 90s all week. There could be a slight chance for a few storms by the end of the week, but rain chances are only 20% at this point. Hopefully things will start to become a little more fall-like by mid-October!