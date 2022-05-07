Summer-like heat for the weekend

25 WEATHER — A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the Brazos Valley and the southern fringe of Central Texas until 7 PM (9 PM for San Saba County). Not only are the temperatures high, but the humidity is way up there, contributing to an afternoon heat index in the triple digits for many of us. No heat advisory is in effect for the region for Sunday yet, but that may change. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid-70s.

Highs will be in the mid-90s tomorrow, and with stuffy humidity hanging around, the heat index could be above 100° again. If you do have to be outside, make sure you take breaks in the shade and stay hydrated. Sunday morning will be cloudy but plenty of sunshine will be back for the afternoon. Monday will play out in much the same way. Highs through the week will remain in the 90s, but the humidity should slowly come down over the next few days.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist