Summer-Like Heat Continues

CENTRAL TEXAS — If you're expecting fall-like weather as we near the first day of fall, you're going to be sorely disappointed. Highs will climb near the century mark for the rest of the work week. Today, I think we'll stay just a shade below 100, as we should top out near 99 across most of Central Texas. With the humidity, it will feel closer to 102-103 in the afternoon, so plan on spending your afternoons indoors if you can.

We'll challenge records over the next few days before this pattern breaks down over the weekend. That should allow for a cold front to come in to kick off next week. As it passes through Sunday into Monday, some isolated showers or storms will be possible, but many will miss out. Behind the front, drier and cooler air works in dropping our highs to the upper 80s and lower 90s and morning lows will fall into the low 60s. This will provide a more fall-like feel for next week. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather