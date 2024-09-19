Summer-like feel for Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 90s this afternoon with feel-like numbers in the triple digits. Heat hangs on into the weekend before rain chances early next week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Summer-like temperatures hang around to close out the week with highs in the upper 90s. Humidity may make it feel hotter than 100.

The weekend still looks hot.

A slight pattern shift may bring rain chances early next week and send highs back down to normals for this time of year.

We're waking up to a very warm and muggy morning with lows in the mid 70s. South winds have been bringing in warm air from the Gulf overnight, and will continue to bring in warm air today. Expect highs to climb into the upper 90s to near triple digits in spots. Humidity will make it feel like it's in the triple digits, with some areas seeing feel-like numbers closer to 105.

Temperatures will remain on the warm side into the weekend, with some areas popping close to 100. Heading into early next week, there are signs that an upper-level low will help shove high pressure out of our area and bring in the potential for a few showers and storms along with slightly cooler temperatures. It won't be a big fall-like cool-down but we could send highs back down to normal and introduce a few days of rain chances. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

