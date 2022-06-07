Watch
Summer Heat Is Here

Temps Around 100°
Posted at 2:35 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 15:35:47-04

25 WEATHER — The summer season is in full swing around here! It will stay hot for the rest of the week with upper 90s east of I-35 and 100s west of I-35. Make sure you stay hydrated if you will be out for long periods of time. Also, check the backseat! Don't leave kids or pets in a hot car.

It appears there will be no weak front this weekend on the latest models. That means most of the area will likely top out in the 100°+ category. Temperatures will stay in the upper 90s to near 100° right into next week as well. There are no rain chances currently in the ten day forecast.

