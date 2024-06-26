Summer Heat Continues Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — High temperatures will climb into the upper 90s today with feel-like numbers exceeding the triple digits again. Some showers are possible overnight east of I-35.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will reach the upper 90s today.

Humidity will make it feel more like 105 or higher.

Watching storms over east Texas that may work in overnight.

Prepare for another hot one today as a HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect. Once again follow heat precautions with feel-like numbers exceeding 105 at times today. Storms over Missouri and Oklahoma may work into east Texas this afternoon, and could near eastern counties overnight. Overall, chances remain low, but it will be something to watch.

High pressure builds east again over us into the weekend and early next week. Temperatures will flirt with the triple digits all the way into the July 4th holiday. I think our first Triple Digit day will come on Monday. Rain chances look to remain slim.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather