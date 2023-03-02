Strong to Severe Storms Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today brings our first round of spring-time severe storms to Central Texas. All types of severe weather are possible: Large Hail, Damaging Winds, and a Few Tornadoes. Have two ways to get warnings and stay tuned for updates through the day.

There will be two rounds of storms today, the first in the morning and the second, stronger round, in the afternoon. Morning storms will mainly stay below severe limits, though some may produce some large hail. Storms should wind down before lunchtime with a break expected.

Later this afternoon, as the sun starts to destabilize our atmosphere, our focus will shift to the west where showers and storms will likely start forming by mid afternoon ahead of a cold front. Anything that can stay by itself and tap into the greatest energy could produce large hail, potentially larger than Golf balls, and carry a potential to produce tornadoes. The more likely round of severe weather will occur along our advancing cold front. Showers and storms should rapidly form along the front mid to late afternoon. As they congeal into a line, the biggest threat should be high winds to 70mph. With any storm that is able to stay separate form the others, or "bow" out will carry a higher tornado potential. Right now, it looks like the best dynamics for that will be found over our northeastern counties. However, any storm that's able to stay separate, regardless of location, could produce a tornado. Things will have to be monitored very closely.

The biggest timeframe for severe weather will be after 3pm and before 10pm, with the heart of Central Texas most impacted around dinner-time. Storms should transition east out of the area after midnight.

Behind this system, winds will gust out of the northwest bringing in much cooler air for Friday keeping highs in the 60s! The weekend is looking gorgeous with highs in the 80s and sunshine!

Stay safe, we'll keep you advised through the day.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather