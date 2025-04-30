Strong to severe storms possible on and off through Friday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Scattered storms are likely through this evening. A few storms could be strong to severe with large hail, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes. The activity should move southeast of our area by midnight. Lows will fall into the upper 60s in the morning with areas of drizzle possible.

Thursday will be very unstable, but there isn't a defined system moving over the region. If a storm or two can go, west of I-35 down to the Austin area, severe weather would be likely. Very large hail is possible, but storms should be isolated at best. It will be quite warm with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Friday, a cold front will move into the region. This will lower severe chances, but a few storms still could produce pocket change size hail and gusty winds. The main threat might turn to heavy rain as the front slowly sags through the area. Temperatures should be cooler with highs in the 70s.