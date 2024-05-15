Strong storms with heavy rain likely Thursday

25 WEATHER — Shower and storm potential will be going up as we head into Thursday. Right now it appears our window for storms will be from late morning Thursday into Thursday evening. Heavy rain will likely the the highest threat, but we could see some large hail, strong winds, and an isolated tornado or two in the strongest storms. Things should start to calm down as we head into Friday morning. With the clouds and rain, highs Thursday will likely stay in the 70s.

Friday looks to bring clearing conditions throughout the day. It will warm up with more sunshine in the afternoon into the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15mph.

The weekend is looking calm and dry. It will be warming up Saturday and Sunday! Highs Saturday will be around 90°, and we should make it into the low 90s Sunday afternoon. More 90s are likely as we head into next week.