Strong storms possible on Christmas Eve

25 WEATHER — Cloud cover will continue to overspread the area tonight, leading to a few showers for Tuesday morning. A cold front will be headed our way during that time, and should be arriving from the north tomorrow afternoon. This will lead to a handful of thunderstorms moving to the southeast across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. The timing of this should be from mid-afternoon to after dark. Better chances of rain and storms reside east of I-35.

Some of the storms could be strong, and we might even squeak out a severe storm capable of some hail and damaging winds. If you do have travel to get done or maybe some hurried shopping, you'll want to get that done in the morning. All of this will be moving away overnight, so we should have no trouble on Christmas morning. Wednesday should be partly cloudy with highs in the low-60s. Thursday will be warmer with another round of storms rolling through.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather