Strong storms possible ahead of cold front

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today marks some big changes weather-wise as a cold front approaches. We'll see the potential for showers and storms ahead of this front as a warm and muggy airmass clashes with a dry and cooler air mass working in from the north behind the front. Showers and storms will be possible during the first part of the day, with some turning strong to severe east of I-35 before 2pm. Right now, the best dynamics for severe weather looks to be well east of our area, nevertheless, there will be enough energy around for the strongest storms to produce some coin sized hail and gusty winds to 60mph if they can take advantage of that energy. An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out since we will be close to a low pressure system passing just to our north. Any activity will clear out after 3pm as a cold front works in.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will dip into the 60s and eventually 50s this evening. By morning we are in the 40s and won't get out of the 50s Tuesday with north winds continuing to keep things brisk.

Some cold mornings in the 30s are likely through Thanksgiving, where we will see highs in the low 60s. There are some models that bring a weak disturbance over us on Turkey day and that could trigger some light rain showers. I think the moisture may be lacking, but it's something we will be watching. The better chance of that will lie over the Texas coast.

A cooler and wetter pattern stays with us into next weekend. Highs will stay in the 50s with showers possible.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather