Strong storms arrive tonight with isolated severe potential

25 WEATHER — We had quite a few thunderstorms move across the area today, with a few offering a lot of hail at times. Things should be quieting down this evening, but there is more activity on the way. Late tonight, another round of thunderstorms should arrive. We're expecting a line of storms to encounter the I-35 corridor around 4 AM or so. These storms may be strong with some gusty winds and small hail.

There does appear to be some isolated potential for severe weather south of I-14 and in the Brazos Valley. In those areas, there may be some storms that could briefly produce hail up to half dollar-size, and perhaps even a stray tornado. The farther south you are, the better odds of such weather exists, although we're talking low potential at most. That should clear out not long after sunrise, leaving us with a quieter day in the 50s and 60s.

Caleb Chevalier

