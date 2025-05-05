Strong storm chances through Tuesday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Showers and storms are likely across Central Texas through the evening hours. We will likely see a lull in the activity late tonight as storms form in west Texas. It will be a muggy night with lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will bring a complicated set-up to the region. It's all about timing of showers and storms as we move through the day. If we see more in the way of morning activity, then locally heavy rain and some severe weather will be possible with large hail and strong winds. If storms hold off until late morning until the afternoon, then our severe weather chances will be higher, including the threat for tornadoes. Once storms form late tonight, we will have a better picture in the morning of what will likely occur. Either way, be prepared for on and off storm chances Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A weak cold front will slide through the area Wednesday. This will lower storm chances, but highs are expected to still reach the lower 80s. Thursday and Friday, a few storms could pop up here and there with north winds and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Mother's Day Weekend is looking great at this point! Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Mother's Day Sunday will be mostly sunny once again with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.