Strong/Severe storms possible Thursday night

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon with feel-like numbers reaching 100. Storms will develop to our northwest later this afternoon/evening and then attempt to work south into our area.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon.

Potential for storms late this afternoon and evening, with best chances overnight.

Quiet to start Memorial Day weekend.

More storms on the way for Memorial Day.

Good morning! We're waking up to a more muggy atmosphere. That will eventually serve as the fuel for storms later this afternoon and evening. The majority of the day will be quiet, but showers and storms will develop to the northwest later today and into the evening. These will attempt to drop into our area bringing a hail and wind threat. Models are struggling with timing and placement, but areas west of I-35 will have the biggest threat. All activity will clear out by the morning commute Friday.

Expect warm and muggy conditions to hang on into the first part of the weekend. We will see rain chances return Sunday and really pick up Memorial Day. I don't think Memorial Day will be a complete washout but you need to have alternate indoor plans should storms threaten. Small storm chances linger through next week.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather