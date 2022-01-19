Strong Cold Front Tonight

CENTRAL TEXAS — Here comes the cold! A strong cold front will continue to blast south through the evening hours bringing strong north winds and falling temperatures into the 20s and 30s Thursday morning. There could be a few storms along the I-45 corridor as the front blows through. Small hail and gusty winds are the main threats.

Thursday will be a mostly cloudy and cold day. Highs will only make it into the 30s with north winds at 15-25mph. That means wind chills will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day. There could be a few flurries or sleet pellets, but the main threat of winter weather should be south of our area.

We should start to clear out Thursday night into Friday. Lows Friday morning will be in the low 20s, but highs should make the mid 40s with sunshine Friday afternoon. It's back to the freezer Friday night with lows possibly in the teens!

A slow warming trend is expected over the weekend. Highs will be in the low 50s Saturday and near 60° Sunday. We may have some shower chances by Monday of next week.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist