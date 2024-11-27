Strong cold front for Thanksgiving

25 WEATHER — Have you enjoyed the warm weather just before Thanksgiving or are you ready of more of a holiday feel? Well, the holiday feel will win out tonight as a strong cold front moves through Central Texas. It will come through dry, but we will have gusty north winds of 15-25mph behind the front as temperatures fall into the 40s in the morning. That means wind chills will be in the 30s by morning as well. Officially, the highs will be in the mid to upper 50s around midnight, but it should stay mostly cloudy for most of the day Thursday with temperatures hanging out in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Friday will start off chilly with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Clouds and light winds may help keep most of the area above freezing. It will turn mostly sunny Friday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday and Sunday don't look too bad with highs back in the 60s and lows in the 30s.

We may have some light rain chances as we head into the middle of next week. There is still a lot of model differences as of now, so I will keep rain chances around 30% Tuesday and Wednesday.