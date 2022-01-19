Strong cold front arrives today

CENTRAL TEXAS — We are waking up to a soupy and mild morning across Central Texas to start off your Wednesday but changes are on the way by the late afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 70s before a strong cold front arrives early this afternoon. Behind it, north winds will blow at 20-30mph bringing in much cooler air. By dinner-time we should be in the 50s and 40s, with temperatures dropping below freezing after midnight. We'll wake up to temperatures in the 20s by Thursday morning.

The most interesting part of the forecast takes place during the first part of the day on Thursday. That's when a disturbance will be working in from West Texas bringing the potential for some light precipitation. With temperatures below freezing, anything that falls will be in the form of a light wintry mix. The question will be how much dry air is in our area? Right now, it looks like the best chance for moisture will be over our southern counties, where a WINTER STORM WATCH is now in effect. Although amounts will be light, if at all, it wouldn't take much to create slick roads there and into the Brazos Valley. Unfortunately, we won't know the depth of the moisture until it gets here, so we need to monitor model trends very closely.

Regardless of what falls or doesn't fall on Thursday, we will see very cold temperatures in place with highs only reaching the upper 30s across the area. North winds around 15mph will make it feel like the teens and 20s so bundle up! The coldest air will arrive as winds relax overnight into Friday allowing for temperatures to fall into the low 20s.

We'll start a slow warm-up into the weekend, but temperatures will still remain chilly. Another cold front is forecast next week, but details on it right now are rather murky. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather