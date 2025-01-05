Strong cold front arrives Sunday

CENTRAL TEXAS — A strong cold front will arrive before midday Sunday bringing a cold air mass to Central Texas for the new week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Strong arctic front arrives before midday Sunday. Winds could gust to 20-30mph in the afternoon.

Temperatures hover in the 40s or below through the work week.

Watching the potential for a wintry mix Wed-Fri.

Happy Saturday! Hopefully you got to spend some time outside this afternoon with highs in the 60s and 70s. That will be the last warm day we have for the week as a strong cold front arrives midday Sunday. Before the front arrives, temperatures will be in the mid 60s during the first part of the day Sunday. Behind the front, expect temperatures to quickly drop into the 50s and 40s, with feel like numbers in the 30s during the evening hours. By Monday morning, we could see feel-like numbers in the teens.

Temperatures will struggle to climb into the 40s Monday, with the coldest air set to arrive overnight into Tuesday. Tuesday morning will see lows in the low 20s, and if cloud cover can stay away, a few areas will fall into the teens.

By far the biggest questions in the forecast are what will happen by the middle of the week. Cold air will remain in place as a disturbance comes over from the west. This disturbance should be enough to bring precipitation starting Wednesday, peaking Thursday, and potentially lingering into Friday. Right now, it looks like it may set up as a wintry mix, but it all depends on the temperatures. Central Texas will be flirting with freezing through the day on Thursday, while the Brazos Valley should just see a cold rain. This uncertainty will come into focus more in the next 48 hours so stay tuned for updates!

Have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather