Strong cold front arrives Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today is the day we switch the weather pattern in Central Texas! You may walk out in the morning to muggy 60s, but don't be deceived! Temperatures will quickly fall behind a cold front that will work through the area. Showers and storms will form along and behind the front, and while they likely won't be severe, some could be loud with lightning, winds, and coin size hail.

Most activity should roll out by late afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the 40s by then, but with the wind, it will feel like the 30s! Friday night football will be cold! So grab the jacket or coat!

A light freeze will be possible by morning in some areas northwest of Waco-Temple-Killeen, but I think the metro area will stay just above. Regardless, bring in the pets and the plants just to be on the safe side.

Saturday will be spent in the 50s for highs, but overnight into Sunday, a freeze will be possible across most of Central Texas. Bring in the pets and the plants, but the pipes should be fine!

Sunday will be warmer in the 60s, but another cold front will arrive Monday bringing high rain chances and colder air. Most of next week will be in the 50s for highs.

Stay warm!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather