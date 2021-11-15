Stretch of Warm Days ahead of Mid-Week Cold Front

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to a chilly start in some parts of Central Texas, with lows dipping into the 40s northwest of Waco-Temple-Killeen. Temperatures will still quickly warm once the sun goes up, climbing into the 70s by lunchtime and nearing 80° later on this afternoon. We'll have south breezes at about 10-20mph.

South breezes continue into the overnight increasing humidity and cloud cover. As a result, we'll wake up to temperatures near 60 by Tuesday morning.

Changes come late Wednesday with our next cold front. As it slides through, we could see some light rain showers along and behind it, but totals will remain rather low. Drier air works in for the second part of the week along with highs in the 60s.

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist