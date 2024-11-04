Stormy weather tonight

25 WEATHER — Showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening into the overnight hours as a strong storm system moves across Texas. Some storms could be severe with strong winds the main threat. If we get isolated cells to develop ahead of a line of storms this evening, large hail and a few isolated tornadoes look to be possible. There severe threat will push east of the area after midnight, but we could see lingering showers and isolated storms through mid-morning Tuesday. After that, is sunshine for all as we head out to the polls! Highs will be much cooler in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Things should stay quiet Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. Our next storm system is slated to arrive Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and storms are back in the picture both days with highs in the mid 70s. We should dry out behind another cold front this weekend. Highs will be near 70° Saturday and in the mid to upper 70s Sunday. Lows at night will fall into the 40s.