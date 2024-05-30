Stormy Weather Likely Into Friday Morning

25 WEATHER — We may see a couple of rounds of storms this evening into Friday. Some storms could be severe with strong winds, large hail, and a low end tornado threat. Very heavy rain may fall in some locations as well, so some flooding is also possible. Our first round of storms will be late this afternoon into the evening hours as storms slowly move south out of north Texas. Another area of storms will likely develop in west Texas and push toward the area late tonight into Friday morning. Have a way to receive weather information through the night through our 25 News App!

Friday's forecast is murky at this time. If we see widespread storms in the morning, our chances for storms Friday afternoon will be low. If there is less storm coverage in the morning, then we may see some scattered strong storms during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

The weekend should be a little more quiet, but a few storms will still be possible from time to time. A couple of stronger storms are possible, but right now rain chances both Saturday and Sunday stand at 30%. Highs will warm up as we make it into the upper 80s Saturday and the low 90s Sunday.

Next week our summer ridge should move a bit closer to Texas. This will reduce storm chances to more isolated and allow temperatures to warm into the low to mid 90s each afternoon.