Stormy start to Halloween

25 WEATHER — A cold front will move toward Central Texas tonight. Scattered showers and storms are expected to form along the front as it pushes into Central Texas. The overall severe weather threat is low, but a few of the stronger storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. The timing of this line will likely be close to the rush hour commute. Make sure you plan a little extra time if storms are rolling across your neighborhood in the morning. Temperatures will fall into the 60s with the rain and storms, but we should rebound close to 80° with some sunshine Thursday afternoon. It looks dry for trick-or-treat time Thursday evening with temperatures falling from the 70s into the 60s.

Friday, the clouds and moisture quickly move back into the area. There could be a few showers here and there with highs in the low 80s. We can expect a similar day Saturday. Scattered showers and isolated storms may impact parts of the area from time to time, but it shouldn't be a washout. Sunday, rain chances decrease a bit more with highs in the mid 80s.

Our next cold front will arrive Monday into Tuesday, Election Day, next week. Showers and storms look possible Monday into Tuesday morning. Highs should fall from the low 80s Monday into the low 70s Tuesday. We will watch this part of the forecast closely since it is a big day for folks to be out in the elements.