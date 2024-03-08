Stormy start to Friday, but a nice weekend is on the way

CENTRAL TEXAS — Showers and storms will be around for the first part of the day before a cold front clears things out for the weekend. Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid 60s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Showers and storms will be around for the first part of the day, some of these may produce some gusty winds and hail to the size of coins.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s with sunnier skies. Some isolated storms will be possible along a cold front this afternoon, but shouldn't pose too many issues.

The weekend is looking cool with highs in the 60s!

We're waking up this morning to some showers and storms working through Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. While these have been below severe limits, some hail and winds have been with the storms and will remain possible until they clear the area closer to 10am. Expect quieter weather for the middle of the day with highs getting into the upper 70s and low 80s ahead of our next cold front. As the cold front moves through, we may see some isolated storms along it, though I don't expect them to be that strong.

Behind the cold front, we will see temperatures fall to the low 40s by the morning. Highs will rebound to the 60s for the weekend with partly cloudy skies. The dry air will make it feel nice.

Spring-like weather returns next week, but storms don't look possible until the second half of the week with our next storm system. We will once again have to watch for some strong storms. It is a long way out, so expect changes to the forecast.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather