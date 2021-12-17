Storms With A Cold Front Saturday Morning

Things are about to change a lot over the next 24 hours. A strong cold front is set to enter the region late tonight into Saturday morning. Ahead of the front, temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70° early Saturday morning. These will be the highs for the day. Once the front passes your location, temperatures will quickly fall into the 50s with a gusty north wind.

Rain and storm chances look high for most of the area Saturday morning along and behind the cold front. It will be unstable enough for a few strong storms with some hail and gusty winds possible. The overall severe weather threat is low since the front will likely cutoff the instability into the storms as it quickly moves through the area.

It will be colder Saturday night with lows in the low to mid 30s. Another weak disturbance may bring a couple of showers in Sunday morning. Right now anything appears light, but we can't rule out a few sleet pellets west of I-35. No significant winter weather is expected, but that is a huge change from where we have been! Sunday afternoon will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Looking out toward Christmas...it appears we will see a significant warming trend according to the latest models. In fact, they came in much warmer today. Highs could be in the upper 70s and low 80s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Matt Hines

First Alert 25 Chief Meteorologist