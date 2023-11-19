Storms tomorrow primarily east of I-35

25 WEATHER — Though the heavier showers have since moved out of the area, some fine mist and drizzle remains in some areas. This may continue for a bit into tonight. Because of the cloud cover and steady south winds, temperatures will stay in the mid-60s overnight. Just ahead of a cold front passing through tomorrow, a few thunderstorms are expected to develop. This should happen along and east of I-35 and may occur as soon as the mid-morning hours. The best chance for stormy activity will be along the I-45 corridor.

A storm or two may be strong with small hail, but severe weather should stay to our east. As the storms move out, we should see some sun to close out Monday. Then the cold front rolls through, and we'll be dealing with blustery north winds on Tuesday. Temperatures that day will only top out in the upper-50s. We should warm up back into the low-60s in time for Thanksgiving.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather