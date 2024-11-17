Storms to start off Monday, but just how strong?

25 WEATHER — Showers will lift to the north this evening, mainly east of Interstate 35. Some of those may contain some lightning but it shouldn't create too much of an impact. The main story continues to be the thunderstorms that we are expecting during tomorrow morning. The timing is still on track to see the storms arrive (in a thin line) in the San Saba and Goldthwaite area around 5 to 6 AM, then up to I-35 by 8 or 9 AM. The storms should be departing entirely around 11 AM.

While many of these storms will be strong (with gusty winds), most should fall short of severe levels. If we do see severe weather, it would be brief instances of 60 mph winds, mainly west of Interstate 35. This system has most of the ingredients necessary to produce brief tornadoes, except that we are really lacking in the instability department. Ultimately, that will almost completely nullify a tornado threat. It's not impossible, but unlikely.

While the morning bus stop may have some rowdy weather, the return home will be much nicer with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s for the afternoon.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather