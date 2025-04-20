Storms to return later in the week

25 WEATHER — Most of the rain has since moved out of our area after a wet morning. Some data suggests that there could be renewed showers and maybe a thunderstorm late tonight around Madisonville and Bryan/College Station, but that would be all. Lows will be chilly tonight with most places falling to the low-50s. We'll have plenty of sun around tomorrow, with the afternoon reaching the low to mid-80s. Some clouds will make their way back for Tuesday.

Speaking of Tuesday, a couple showers may be able to pop up here and there on that day. We may even see a couple thunderstorms make their way in from the west that night, but a lot of uncertainty remains regarding that. Wednesday through Friday will bring back the opportunity for scattered thunderstorms, but the timing at this stage is unclear. How the storms play out may depend on the previous day. At any rate, highs will be in the 80s for much of the week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather