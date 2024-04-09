Storms to return for Tuesday morning

25 WEATHER — We're winding down the severe weather threat for most of the night, but we could be talking about the next round of strong to severe storms as early as dawn tomorrow. After this evening's storms depart, some showers should break out in the hours before sunrise. As that happens, there should be clusters of new thunderstorms approaching from the northwest and southwest. It is possible that these will combine in some manner and impact us during the morning commute.

These storms have the potential to be strong, mainly with some hail production, but we'll have to keep an eye on our counties on the southern end of our viewing area. Storms down there may be able to acquire some rotating characteristics. At the very least, parts of our area will have some heavy rain and lightning to start the day. Redevelopment of a few more storms will be possible Tuesday evening. Showers and weaker storms may be present on Wednesday, but Thursday will bring back some sunshine.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather