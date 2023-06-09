Storms return tomorrow evening with some severe potential

25 WEATHER — Sinking air has been preventing storms from getting going this afternoon, despite the heat and humidity. There may be one or two storms that manage to form this evening, but it won't be like yesterday. After lows in the mid-70s tonight, we should peak in the mid-90s tomorrow. Saturday morning should be quiet, but Saturday afternoon is when things could become stormy again.

Showers and storms are expected to develop either right here in Central Texas or just to our northwest. These storms will initially be spaced apart but should quickly grow into clusters. The storms will move southeast over the course of the evening and may still be in part of the area after the sun goes down. Some of the storms may be strong to severe, capable of large hail and winds of 70 mph. The tornado threat is very low but we will be watching for some flash flooding potential as well. Things will be quiet by early Sunday morning.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather